Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.83. 1,640,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,221,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

