Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogna Educacao in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Cogna Educacao has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

