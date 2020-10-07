Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Shares Gap Up to $359.00

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $359.00, but opened at $385.00. Codemasters Group shares last traded at $378.00, with a volume of 2,198,509 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Codemasters Group to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Codemasters Group to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codemasters Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $553.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.