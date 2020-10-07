CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

CMS opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

