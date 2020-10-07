CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $649,269.91 and $17,783.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000525 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,510,986 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

