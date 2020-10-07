CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $9.40. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 161,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.