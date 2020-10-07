Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,684. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $442.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

