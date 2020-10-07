CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSE:CKX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.31. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.39.

CKX Lands Company Profile (NYSE:CKX)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

