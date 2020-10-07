Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 27,649 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

