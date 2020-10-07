Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 507,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

