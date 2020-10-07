Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $330.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.67. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $344.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

