Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

