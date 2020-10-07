Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 202.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 20,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

