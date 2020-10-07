Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 199,680 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Cigna worth $93,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,743. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.