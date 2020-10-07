Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

