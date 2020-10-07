Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $258,821.42 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $258,821.42 and $284.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00258969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00035490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.01544304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00157139 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.