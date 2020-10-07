Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $1.50 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.07 million and $71,383.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00014147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.04845281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

