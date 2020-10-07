Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of CHH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

