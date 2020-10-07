China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) vs. McKesson (OTCMKTS:MCK) Head-To-Head Review

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

China Medicine has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Medicine and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.40% 42.33% 4.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Medicine and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 3 10 0 2.77

McKesson has a consensus price target of $179.08, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than China Medicine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Medicine and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $231.05 billion 0.10 $900.00 million $14.95 9.82

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats China Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

