China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.45. China Literature shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Literature from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get China Literature alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.