Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. 318,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

