Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,031. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

