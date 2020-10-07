Cheniere Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,178 call options.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after buying an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after buying an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 8,823,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,250 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,704. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

