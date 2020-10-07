Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $492.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.74 million to $533.08 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $586.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 24,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

