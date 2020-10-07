Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.04. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.34. 24,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

