CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4,536.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

