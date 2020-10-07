ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00022529 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market cap of $16.86 million and $1.67 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00259547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01493736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00158194 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,046,550 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

