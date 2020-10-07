CEPS (LON:CEPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

CEPS plc (LON:CEPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a market cap of $4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.10.

CEPS Company Profile (LON:CEPS)

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CEPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.