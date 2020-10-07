Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,114. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

