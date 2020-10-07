Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

