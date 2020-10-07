Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several research analysts have commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

