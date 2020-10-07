Cedar Fair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,943 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,131 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,978,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,008. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

