CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. CDW posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CDW by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in CDW by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in CDW by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

