CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, September 7th. VTB Capital raised CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTGLY stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

