CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,578.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001868 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001374 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002407 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.