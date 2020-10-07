CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Janel (NYSE:JANL) Head to Head Contrast

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBIZ and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.35 $70.71 million $1.27 18.39 Janel $84.35 million 0.09 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.83% 11.22% 5.15% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Janel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

