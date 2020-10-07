Cashaa Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. Cashaa has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $1.22 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01529576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00158985 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

