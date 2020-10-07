Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.90.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.14. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.0299999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

