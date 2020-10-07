Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.90.
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.14. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
