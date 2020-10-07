Carry Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $417,973.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.04813626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,943,919 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

