Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.39

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 4237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.