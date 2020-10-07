Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.39

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 4237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

