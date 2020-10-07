CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,558,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 910,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,007.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

