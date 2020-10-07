Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Carnival stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 494,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,354,120. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carnival by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carnival by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Carnival by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 156,329 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

