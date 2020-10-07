CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $2,441,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 51.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.