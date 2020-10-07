Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.56. 4,749,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,332,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.