Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.56. 4,749,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,332,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.