Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates are likely to hamper revenues to some extent in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality remains a key near-term concern for the company and might hamper the financials. Further, the company has cut its dividend by 75%, which is bad news. However, strength in card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are expected to continue aiding profits. Furthermore, as the consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, going forward. This, in turn, is expected to support its non-interest income in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. 54,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.16 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,033,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

