Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

NYSE:OMP opened at $7.30 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

