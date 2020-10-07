Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) versus Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (NYSE:BBUCQ) Critical Survey

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20% Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 20.77, meaning that its stock price is 1,977% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cannae and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cannae and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.31 $77.30 million $1.76 21.94 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Summary

Cannae beats Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse Company Profile

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

