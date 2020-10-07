Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 6.5%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 2,051,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,190,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,406,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

