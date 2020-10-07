Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $51.00. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 50,557 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.04.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

