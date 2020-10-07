Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97. 822,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,856,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

