Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97. 822,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,856,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.